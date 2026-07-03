Yelawolf's go-to producer talks about the rapper's new album.Eric Diep
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From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.Julian Kimble
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Will Smith Personally Gave Co-Stars Bonuses When ‘King Richard’ Was Set as Simultaneous HBO Max/Theatrical Release
Will Smith reportedly wrote checks to his 'King Richard' co-stars after Warner Bros. opted to make the film a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.jakel