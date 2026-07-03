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So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.
jakel

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