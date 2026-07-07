Pressure

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Zendaya
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says She Doesn't Know If She Can Handle the Pressure of Fame

“I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it," she explained.

Trey Alston667 days ago
Missy Elliott performing in a studded outfit on the left; "Da Real World" album cover with her in a black and white ensemble holding a microphone on the right
Music

Missy Elliott Breaks Down Why Sophomore Album ‘Da Real World’ Ended Up Being Her 'Most Stressful' Record

The 52-year-old rapper recalled the pressure of following up her successful debut, 1997's 'Supa Dupa Fly.'

Alex Ocho766 days ago
Tyrell Terry poses for a portrait at FedExForum.
Sports

2020 NBA First Round Pick Tyrell Terry Announces Retirement Over 'Anxiety This Sport Has Caused Me'

Tyrell Terry, the 31st overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020 NBA Draft, announced his retirement in the wake of "the darkest times of my life."

Jose Martinez1316 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion "Pressurelicious" f/ Future
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Future on "Pressurelicious"

The track comes less than two months after Megan shared the video for "Plan B." She's looking to release her sophomore studio album later this year.

Joshua Espinoza1463 days ago
Doja Cat performs onstage during weekend two, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival
Music

Doja Cat Says She Hasn’t Been Able to ‘Just Have Fun’ Making Music in ‘Maybe 5 Years’

Doja Cat, who peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart this year with 'Planet Her,' says her music career isn’t always easy to enjoy anymore.

Joe Price1700 days ago
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redman
Music

Watch Redman's Powerful New "Black Man in America" Video

The video focuses on the trials and tribulations that Black men face every day in America.

tara mahadevan2505 days ago
LaMelo Ball
Sports

LaMelo Ball's High School Coach Thinks He Can Be a First Overall Pick in the NBA

LaMelo Ball is headed back to high school, but his new prep school coach sounds a lot like his obnoxious dad.

countcenci2815 days ago
Music

Birmingham Spitter Pressure Is The "Microphone Rider" You Need In Your Life

A bold statement of intent from the Brum spitter.

James Keith3718 days ago

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