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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'President Curtis' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of New Show's Premiere
Adult Swim greenlit a second season of the 'Rick and Morty' spinoff at San Diego Comic-Con, with production already underway.
Trey Alston2 minutes ago