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Kendrick Lamar.
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Kendrick Lamar Surprises Detroit Boy Who Lost Both Arms With Birthday Call

"You're giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are," the rapper told the 7-year-old.

Trey Alston12 minutes ago

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