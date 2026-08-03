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Pop Culture
Sandra Bullock Claims She Saw UFOs Flying Over Saint Martin Beach: 'This Was Before Drones'
The actor, who said she no longer feels like an "insane person" after the government corroborated her story, has recalled the sighting in a new interview.
Jaelani Turner-Williams41 minutes ago