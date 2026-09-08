October 3 & 4 in Los Angeles. Playboi Carti and Ken Carson Headline ComplexCon 2026Don Steele
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For ComplexCon's 10th anniversary, it's a full Opium takeover, with Playboi Carti and Ken Carson headlining.Antonio Johri
From Playboi Carti to Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, Opium's roster has reshaped what a record label's merch can look like.Brendan Frederick
From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.Mike DeStefano