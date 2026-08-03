From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone
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With ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’ out now, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, we took a look back at the missions from all seven films and ranked them from worst to best.Kevin Wong
Here, we’ve listed the most infamous pop-culture references that inspired some of our favorite wrestling personas.Jamie Iovine
From their first collaboration to marriage and becoming a blended family, here’s a brief history of their relationship.Starr Savoy