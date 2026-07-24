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From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone
With ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’ out now, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, we took a look back at the missions from all seven films and ranked them from worst to best.Kevin Wong
From twisted tech nightmares to haunting love stories, we ranked every episode of Black Mirror to see which ones shine brightest—and which fall flat.Kevin Wong
Here, we’ve listed the most infamous pop-culture references that inspired some of our favorite wrestling personas.Jamie Iovine