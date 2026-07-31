platinum albums

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kodak Black.
Music

Kodak Black Earns 42 New RIAA Certifications, Including Three Double Platinum Albums

The Florida rapper's catalog sales have been given a huge update.

Will Lavin8 days ago
Kanye West.
Music

Kanye West Earns Two New Diamond Certifications Among Many Other Milestones

Ye seems to be in RIAA heaven with a flurry of new certifications.

Shawn Setaro17 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App