It's deeper than illegal music downloads.Stephen Nale
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Pirates are the bane of the video game industry, but let's stop for a second and have a little sympathy for the devil. There's a lot of reasons people start stealing games, and they're not all nefarious.Justin Amirkhani
There are far too many movies franchises out there that only put out films in order to get to the next one. Time to thin the ranks.Shawn Setaro
From E.T. to The Fast and The Furious, these are the best adventure movies to watch today.Opheli Garcia Lawler