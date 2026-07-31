Pink Oculus

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Joya Mooi (credit: Mounir Raji)
Music

Premiere: Amsterdam's Joya Mooi Explores Her Own Identity On "I Can Do Better" With Pink Oculus

"I wanted to explore what it means to me to be South African, Dutch, mixed race, with roots shattered all over," Mooi says.

James Keith2631 days ago

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