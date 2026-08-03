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Pop Culture
Lisa Kudrow Has 'Zero Complaints' About 'Friends' — But Won't Do This One Fan Request
The actor opened up about how much she loved being on the show, but there's one thing fans ask her to do that she just can't get onboard with.
Will Lavin39 minutes ago