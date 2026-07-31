Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. As the first overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes had a lot of expectations heading into his Pittsburgh Pirates debut. But he has more than lived up to the expectations. Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2025 NL Cy Young Award. He is currently dating actress and influencer Livvy Dunne.

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