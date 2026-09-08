LSU head coach Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss this Saturday. Is the bad boy of college football just misunderstood?Jack Erwin
Featured
These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.Thomas Golianopoulos
From Kenny Beecham to Mase and Cam'ron to Stephen A. Smith, we ranked which personalities capture the most audience, have opinions that provoke reaction, & have the most topical range.Complex Staff
We talked with former NFL player and radio host Pat McAfee about his new job with WWE as a commentator and his rise in media and radio in recent years.Zach Frydenlund