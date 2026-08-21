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Split image. Left: Cardi B smiling on stage with a microphone, wearing a green dress. Right: Maduka Okoye with tattoos and a green vest is in a crowd.
Music

Cardi B Hints at Seeing Maduka Okoye in the Future: ‘I Hope So’

The rapper makes a rare statement about her relationship with the Nigerian goalkeeper.

Alex Ocho6 hours ago

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