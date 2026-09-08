P.J. Fleck

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P.J. Fleck in a white Minnesota Golden Gophers jacket gestures enthusiastically in a stadium setting, with people and lights in the background.
Sports

Minnesota Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck Smears Player’s Blood on His Face After Win Over Washington

Fleck called it a "blood brother" moment after Minnesota's dramatic road victory.

Mark Elibert55 minutes ago

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