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Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago.
Music

Lil Durk Wins Motion to Have Racketeering Charges Excluded From Upcoming Trial

In a major victory, the Chicago rapper's trial will no longer include two recently-added racketeering counts.

Shawn Setaro26 days ago

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