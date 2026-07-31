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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
X Replaces Creator Revenue Sharing With New Program That Penalizes Engagement Bait
The Original Content Rewards Program shuts the door on recycled posts and interaction-farming, tying payouts directly to original work starting this month.
Mark Elibert1 day ago