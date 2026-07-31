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Cardi B Joined by Quenlin Blackwell, Brooks Nader, and More in Old Navy’s Fall Denim Campaign
Along with a round-up of models including Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader and more, Cardi B fronts the 'Most Wanted Denim' campaign.
Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago