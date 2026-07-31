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UCLA Scientists Launch OnlyFans for Marmots After Funding Cuts Threaten Research
The free OnlyFans account 'OnlyMarms' posts near-daily marmot content from the Colorado Rockies to raise money for one of the world's oldest continuous mammal studies.
Will Lavin11 days ago