Drake and 21 Savage have truly given fans an album rollout to remember with their new collaborative full-length project 'Her Loss,' out Friday.Trace William Cowen
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Usher delivered a classic medley in the latest edition of NPR’s 'Tiny Desk Concert' series, leading to one of the more hilarious memes in recent memory.Brad Callas
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NRA Leaders Called Members 'Hillbillies' and 'Fruitcakes' in Audio Recorded After Columbine Shooting
The audio, which is 2.5 hours long, was shared by NPR and is reported to feature NRA leaders discussing their response to the 1999 Columbine school shooting.Brenton Blanchet
Young Thug brings the 'Punk' album era to the virtual NPR 'Tiny Desk' stage with an assist from blink-182 drummer and producer Travis Barker.Trace William Cowen