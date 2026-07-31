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Pop Culture
Netflix's Live-Action Gundam Film Wraps Filming With Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo
Principal photography lasted roughly three months at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland.
Trey Alston16 days ago