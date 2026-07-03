Nike Zoom Freak 1

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Nike Zoom Freak 1 GE 'All Bros 4'
Sneakers

You Can Only Get This Nike Zoom Freak 1 by Playing NBA 2K20

The latest Nike Zoom Freak 1 GE 'All Bros 4' is only releasing through NBA 2K20's MyPlayer Nation. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2290 days ago
Nike Kyrie 6 All Star
Sneakers

Nike Basketball Unveils All-Star Weekend 2020 Colorways

A complete rundown of Nike Basketball's All-Star Weekend 2020 releases including signature sneakers for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and more.

Riley Jones2368 days ago
nike sb dunk low tie dye ray gun black bq6832 001 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 to Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90, here is a detailed guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2397 days ago
nike zoom freak 1 soul glo bq5422 003 pair
Sneakers

'Soul Glo' Nike Zoom Freak 1 Officially Drops This Week

Continuing to pay homage to his favorite movie, Coming to America, Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear 'Soul Glo' Nike Freaks on Christmas Day.

Brandon Richard2398 days ago
air jordan 1 retro high og shattered backboard 3 0 555088 028 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Shattered Backboard 3.0' Air Jordan I to 'Teal Blue' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, here is a complete guide to this weekend's sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2461 days ago
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Off White x Air Jordan 1 (Texans)
Sneakers

Sneakers Inspired by NFL Teams

From Los Angeles Rams-themed Nike LeBrons to 'Houston Texans' Travis Scott x Air Jordans, we imagine popular sneakers inspired by NFL teams.

Sole Collector2503 days ago
Nike Zoom Freak 1 Greece Release Date BQ5422 400 Pair
Sneakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Unveils 'Greece' Nike Zoom Freak 1

Before he leads Greece into the FIBA World Cup, NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals Nike Zoom Freak 1 inspired by his home country.

Brandon Richard2514 days ago
Release Roundup
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need To Check Out This Weekend

This weeks sneaker release dates include the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4 and 'Coming to America' collaboration of the Air Zoom Freak 1.

Mike DeStefano2545 days ago
Air Jordan 4 'Cool Grey' 308497 007 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

This weeks sneaker release dates include the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4 and 'Coming to America' collaboration of the Air Zoom Freak 1.

Mike DeStefano2545 days ago
Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Roses' BQ5422 100 (Pair
Sneakers

These Zoom Freak 1s Are for Giannis Antetokounmpo's Father

The release date and details for Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Roses' sneakers inspired by the NBA star's late father, Charles.

Riley Jones2545 days ago
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Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 'Coming to America' BQ5422 900 (Top)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Coming to America' Nike Zoom Freak 1

This upcoming colorway of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 is inspired by the 1988 film, 'Coming to America,' starring Eddie Murphy.

Mike DeStefano2556 days ago
giannis bucks
Sneakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Has 4,000 Pairs of Sneakers

Ahead of the launch of his 'Coming to America' Nike Zoom Freak 1 shoe, Giannis Antetokounmpo says he has 4,000 pairs of sneakers in his collection.

Riley Jones2558 days ago
Nike Zoom Freak 1 By You 5
Sneakers

Customize Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 1 Now

Nike has added Giannis Antetokounmpo's Zoom Freak 1 signature model to its 'By You' customization platform.

Mike DeStefano2564 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Jersey White
Sneakers

Here's What Fans Want From Giannis Antetokounmpo's First Signature Sneaker

Ahead of the release of his first signature sneaker, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo asks fans what they want to see in in the shoe.

Brandon Richard2942 days ago

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