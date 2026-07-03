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Nike Gives One of Its Running Sneakers a Wild Makeover

The Zoom Elite 8 dons dots.

Brendan Dunne3979 days ago
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Nike Celebrates USA Track and Field Team With a Patriotic Colorway

Just in time for the World Championships in Beijing.

Brendan Dunne3979 days ago
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This Is One of the Rarest NikeLab Releases of All-Time

The NikeLab Zoom Elite 8 will only release in London.

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