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Sneakers

Here's an Official Look at Kevin Hart's Nike Training Sneaker

Official images of Kevin Hart's first Nike Training sneaker have surfaced, which means a release should be happening soon.

Riley Jones3699 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's an Official Look at the Next Concepts x Nike Sneaker Collaboration

Trippy trainers for Concepts' 20th anniversary.

Riley Jones3840 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's New Training Shoe Lets You Feel the Ground Beneath Your Feet

Find out what you've been missing.

Riley Jones3908 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Has a New Sneaker That Makes Running Even More Stylish

The Nike Zoom Speed Trainer 3 is equal parts style and performance.

Marco Negrete3948 days ago
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Sneakers

Giants Fans Are Going to Go Crazy Over These Victor Cruz Nikes

Victor Cruz Has a Nike Sneaker For "Big Blue" Fans.

Rajah Allarey3989 days ago
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Sneakers

The Nike Air Diamond Fury Is Back

The Nike Air Diamond Fury '96 has returned.

Pete Forester4094 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Pays Homage to Bo Jackson With the Air Bo 1

Nike has released an all new silhouette named after Bo Jackson, the Air Bo 1.

Rajah Allarey4129 days ago
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Sneakers

LeBron James Debuts A Mysterious and Glittery Nike Trainer

LeBron James stunted on the 'Gram in some mysterious Nikes.

Rajah Allarey4185 days ago
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Sneakers

The Nike Designer of the Air Yeezy II Has a "Galaxy" Sneaker Coming Out

Official photos of the upcoming Nike Zoom Hypercross Trainer "Galaxy" sneakers.

John Q Marcelo4258 days ago
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Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: Nike Lunar TR1 "Oregon"

Our Kicks of the Day is the Nike Lunar TR1 "Oregon." Available now on Nike Store.

John Q Marcelo4279 days ago
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Style

Nick Young's Closet Is Overflowing With a Ridiculous Amount of Designer Clothes and Sneakers

Nick Young shows off a closet overflowing with a ridiculous amount of designer clothes and sneakers, and talks style inspiration.

Cameron Wolf4280 days ago

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