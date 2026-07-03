Nike SB Blazer Low

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NBA x Nike SB Bruin Chicago Bulls
Sneakers

Nike SB Is Releasing Another NBA Collab

Nike SB and the NBA's next collaborative collection features sneakers honoring the Cavs, Nuggets, and Bulls.

Mike DeStefano2767 days ago
Stussy Nike SB Blazer
Sneakers

Stüssy Officially Announces New Nike SB Collab

A new collaboration between Stüssy and Nike SB has surfaced. Two Blazersis are outfitted in dark green hairy suede, a light green Swoosh, and special branding.

Mike DeStefano2782 days ago
Nike SB Zoom Blazer GT 'Cat's Paw Saloon' AV3028 001 (Heel)
Sneakers

This Portland Bar Designed Its Own Nike SB

The legendary Cat's Paw Saloon in Portland, Oregon has designed its own Nike SB Blazer Low GT collaboration. The black and orange colorway is highlights by a tiger head embroidered on the heel.

Mike DeStefano2902 days ago
Nike Supreme Blazer Teal
Sneakers

Nike Confirms Online Release of Supreme Blazers

Watch for the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Low GT to release online this week.

Brendan Dunne3587 days ago
Supreme Nike SB Blazer Low 716890 669 Pink
Sneakers

Supreme's Nike SB Blazer Lows Releasing Again

Nike.com release coming for Supreme Blazers.

Brendan Dunne3588 days ago
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Supreme Nike SB Blazer Low GT Top Down
Sneakers

Supreme's Next Nike Collab Releases Sooner Than You Think

Release date info for the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Low GT.

Brendan Dunne3593 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB Blazer Low - Team Brown/Birch

Detailed look at the latest release of the Nike SB Blazer Low.

Sole Collector5377 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB Blazer Low - Grey/Purple - Spring 2012

Continuing our preview of the Nike SB Spring 2012 Collection is this all new colorway of the SB Blazer Low.

Sole Collector5446 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB Blazer Low - Green Suede - Spring 2012

The future releases from Nike SB just keep on coming with yet another look for the SB Blazer Low on the way.

Sole Collector5455 days ago
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Nike SB Blazer Low - Black/Blue Recall - August 2011

We continue our preview of next month's Nike SB footwear drops with a look at this all new colorway of the SB Blazer Low.

Sole Collector5475 days ago
Sneakers

Nike SB Blazer Low - Terracotta/Teal

This latest make-up of the SB Blazer Low is set to release this month as part of the May 2011 Nike SB Footwear Collection.

Sole Collector5537 days ago

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