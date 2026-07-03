Nike Release Dates
Nike Release Dates track the official drop schedules for key models such as the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bred,” which launched on February 7, 2025, and the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” that returned on December 12, 2023. These dates are announced through the Nike SNKRS app and Nike’s Twitter account, providing precise timing for high-profile releases including the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low from 2025 and the 2021 Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “The 50” series.
Complex covers these release dates in detail, highlighting moments like the 2019 launch of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Retro, which reignited demand for classic silhouettes, and the 2018 debut of the Nike Air Fear of God 1. The platform also tracks limited drops that impact resale markets, such as the 2017 Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection, helping collectors and enthusiasts plan for upcoming releases with exact dates and product specifics.