Nike Presto

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Nike Air Presto 'What The' DM9554-900 Pair
Sneakers

Nike References Original Presto Colorways With Upcoming Release

Images of the 'What The' Nike Air Presto have surfaced and the shoe features designs from the model's original 13 colorways. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1799 days ago
Nike Air Presto 'Soar' CJ1229 401 Pair
Sneakers

The Presto's Original Sketches Appear on This Release

Nike celebrates the design process of the Air Presto with a new 'Soar' colorway dropping in November 2020. Here's when you can buy it.

Victor Deng2079 days ago
Summer Sneakers
Sneakers

The 10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Summer

These are the 10 best sneakers to buy for summer including the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5, and more.

Riley Jones2608 days ago
Nike React Presto 'Brutal Honey'
Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveils the React Presto

Nike has officially unveiled the release date for its brand new take on 2000's Air Presto, the React Presto. Get a more detailed look here.

Mike DeStefano2633 days ago
Nike Presto React 2
Sneakers

Two More Colorways of the Nike Presto React to Look Forward to

Initial images have surfaced of the Nike Presto React. The pair fuses a re-designed Air Presto upper with the cushioning of a React midsole.

Mike DeStefano2641 days ago
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Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid 'Racer Pink/Photo Blue/Black/White' (Pair)
Sneakers

Updated Release Details for the New Acronym x Nike Air Prestos

Rumors are circulating of a potential return for the Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid in 2018.

Mike DeStefano2878 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Presto 'Polar Opposites/Black' AA3830 002 (Heel)
Sneakers

Watch Us Unbox the Off-White x Nike Air Presto 'Polar Opposites'

For the latest Sole Collector unboxing, we take a look at the first presto since the original 'The Ten' collection which comes back in a 'Polar Opposites' colorway

Michael Conway2914 days ago
Custom Nike Maker Sneakers
Sneakers

Nike Will Let You Make Your Own Shoes in Under 90 Minutes

The Nike Makers Experience offers custom sneakers in a matter of hours.

Brendan Dunne3237 days ago
Off White Air Jordan 1 Release Date Profile AA3834 101
Sneakers

Potential Pricing For Virgil Abloh's Off-White x NikeLab Collection Revealed

Yeezy Mafia has leaked the potential retail pricing for Virgil Abloh's Off-White x NikeLab collection.

Mike DeStefano3269 days ago
Nike Mens 2016 Sneakerboot Collection
Sneakers

How Nike Is Winterizing Its Sneakers This Year

How Nike Designed 2016 Sneakerboots

Tim Newcomb3551 days ago
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Nike Air Presto Flyknit
Sneakers

New Presto Flyknits Just Dropped

"College Navy" and "Volt" colorways are arriving at retailers.

Riley Jones3616 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Presto Mids Are Coming

Zippers hit on the Presto in this remake.

Brendan Dunne3693 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Flyknit Presto Debuts Tomorrow

Here's the latest on the updated retro.

Brendan Dunne3733 days ago
Sneakers

An Icy Take on Nike's Flyknit Presto

No release date yet for these.

Brendan Dunne3734 days ago

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