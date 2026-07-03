Nike PG2

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Nike Paul George Budget NASA Collab Release Date
Sneakers

Is Paul George Getting a NASA x Nike Collab?

Images have appeared of a possible collaboration between signature Nike athlete Paul George and NASA. See the unreleased model here.

Michael Conway2772 days ago
Nike PG 2.5 'Playstation/Grey' (Pair)
Sneakers

More Playstation Sneakers for Paul George

Nike will reportedly be releasing a third collaboration with Playstation before the end of 2018 rumored to be a special version of the PG 2.5 in white and grey.

Mike DeStefano2832 days ago
Nike PG 2 'The Academy'
Sneakers

Nike PG 2s Get a 'The Academy' Colorway

To commemorate Nike's 2018 'The Academy' skills clinic, the brand created a special colorway of Paul George's PG 2 signature sneaker. See the shoes here.

Riley Jones2898 days ago
Nike PG 2.5 Amarillo Chrome Black Release Date BQ8453 700 Pair
Sneakers

A New PG 2.5 Colorway Drops Next Month

Paul George's latest signature model with Nike, the PG 2.5, is set to arrive in a brand new colorway next month. It sports a yellow mesh upper with black and silver detailing.

Mike DeStefano2914 days ago
Nike PG 2
Sneakers

Nike PG 2 Performance Review

Find out if Paul George's second signature model, the Nike PG 2, is a worthy follow-up to his successful Nike PG 1.

Zac Dubasik2922 days ago
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Nike PG 2.5 Black Pure Platinum Anthracite Release Date BQ8453 004 Pair
Sneakers

See All the Details on the Nike PG 2.5

The release date and details for Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George's Nike PG 2.5 sneakers in their debut 'Black/Pure Platinum-Anthracite' colorway. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2945 days ago
Nike PG 2 'Fortnite'
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Paul George Debuts the Nike PG 2.5

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George debuts his new Nike PG 2.5 signature sneakers at the Fortnite ProAm tournament at the E3 video game convention in Los Angeles.

Riley Jones2957 days ago
Nike PG 2 Anthracite Hot Punch White Wolf Grey Release Date AJ2039 005 Main
Sneakers

The Nike PG 2 Splashed with 'Hot Punch' This Summer

The 'Hot Punch' Nike PG 2 will release on June 9, 2018 for $110.

Brandon Richard2974 days ago
Nike PG2 'Olive Canvas/Obsidian Light Silver' (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Releasing ACG-Inspired PG2s

The release date for Paul George's ACG-inspired Nike PG2 sneakers in 'Olive Canvas/Obsidian-Light Silver.'

Riley Jones2975 days ago
Nike PG 2 South Beach Blue Lagoon Release Date AJ2039 402 Main
Sneakers

Nike PG2s Get Colorful for Summer

The release date for Paul George's new Nike PG 2 sneakers in 'Blue Lagoon/Hyper Violet/White.'

Riley Jones2976 days ago
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Nike PG2 EYBL Camo
Sneakers

Camouflage Print Covers the 'EYBL' Nike PG 2

First look at the Nike PG 2 made for the Elite Youth Basketball League.

Brandon Richard2977 days ago
Nike PG2 OKC Home Release Date AO2984 100 Main
Sneakers

Will This Be the Last 'OKC' Nike PG Colorway?

The 'OKC Home' Nike PG2 will release in June 15, 2018 for $110.

Brandon Richard2994 days ago
NIKEiD PG2 Designs
Sneakers

The 50 Best Nike By You PG2 Designs

The best custom Nike PG2 designs fans created using NIKEiD.

Brandon Richard3009 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High Shadow 2018 Release Date 555088 013 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3019 days ago

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