Nike PG 2.5

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zion williamson shoe breaks
Sports

Zion Williamson's Blown Out Nikes Have an Estimated Value of $250,000

Auctioneer Ken Goldin revealed to TMZ that Zion Williamson's blown out Nike PG 2.5 PEs could go for over $250,000 at an auction.

Jose Martinez2665 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blow Out
Sneakers

Nike Designer Describes Sneaker 'Autopsy' Used for Zion Williamson

Nike designer Tobie Hatfield discusses the brand's protocol when it comes to footwear incidents like Zion Williamson's infamous sneaker blowout.

Mike DeStefano2676 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sneakers

Here's What Sneakers Will Zion Williamson Wear for His Return Game

Zion Williamson will be making his return to the court for the Duke Blue Devils following injury from his infamous sneaker blowout. What sneaker will he wear?

Mike DeStefano2682 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blowout
Sneakers

Adidas CEO Responds to Zion Williamson's Infamous Sneaker Blowout

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted recently commented on the infamous Zion Williamson sneaker blowout and future of Adidas Yeezy in 2019.

Mike DeStefano2682 days ago
Skechers Nike Just Blew It
Sneakers

Skechers Takes Shot at Nike & Zion Williamson's Sneaker Blowout

Skechers has taken ads out in the New York Times and on Instagram poking fun at Zion Williamson's much talked about sneaker blowout.

Brandon Richard2694 days ago
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Charles Barkley
Sneakers

Charles Barkley Speaks on Zion Williamson's Blown-Out Sneaker

Charles Barkley is the latest person to speak on Zion Williamson's infamous blown-out Nike PG 2.5 incident.

Mike DeStefano2702 days ago
f Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Sneakers

Paul George Comments On Zion Williamson's Nike Sneaker Blowout

Paul George wishes Zion Williamson well after the college freshman standout was injured while wearing a pair of George's signature Nike sneakers.

Brandon Richard2703 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blow Out
Sneakers

What the Hell Happened to Zion Williamson's Sneakers? Design Vet Explains

Former Nike developer Tiffany Beers speaks on what could have caused Zion Williamson's blown-out sneaker mishap.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Zion Williamson Injury
Sneakers

Zion Williamson's Blown-Out Sneaker Likely Won't Hurt Nike's Stock

Industry analysts weigh in on the impact Zion Williamson's blown out Nike PG 2.5 will have on the brand's stock moving forward.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
Zion Williamson Sneaker Blowout
Sneakers

Twitter Showed No Mercy After Zion Williamson Blew Out His Sneakers

The highly anticipated debut of Zion Williams in the North Carolina vs. Duke rivalry prematurely ended when he busted through his Nike PG 2.5 sneakers.

Brandon Richard2704 days ago
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Nike PG 2.5 Playstation White Release Date BQ8388 100 Pair
Sneakers

Paul George's Playstation Sneakers Are Releasing in White

Presumably completing a trilogy. Paul George's Nike PG 2.5 sneaker will soon release in a white-based colorway as part of Nike's Playstation partnership.

Brandon Richard2758 days ago
Playstation x Nike PG 2.5 'Blue/Multi Color' BQ8388 900 (Pair)
Sneakers

Paul George's Next Playstation Sneaker Is Releasing This Thursday

Images have surfaced of a brand new Playstation x Nike PG 2.5 colorway. The blue pair features multi-colored branding hits and light-up logos on each tongue.

Mike DeStefano2761 days ago
Nike PG 2.5 'Pendleton' Multi Color/College Navy CI0294 900 (Pair)
Sneakers

Pendleton Wool Outfits the Latest PG 2.5

The Nike PG 2.5 is releasing in a brand new color scheme featuring Pendleton wool detailing. A light blue upper is accented by a navy blue strap and Swoosh.

Mike DeStefano2783 days ago
Playstation x Nike PG 2.5 'Wolf Grey/Multi Color' BQ8388 001
Sneakers

Nike Reveals Paul George's Latest Playstation Sneaker

Nike has officially revealed the Playstation x Nike PG 2.5. The pair features a grey upper and multicolored branding inspired by the original 1995 console.

Mike DeStefano2794 days ago
Nike PG 2.5 Black Photo Blue Release Date BQ8453 006 Pair
Sneakers

A Nike PG 2.5 Colorway for OKC Thunder Fans

A fresh colorway for fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 'Photo Blue' Nike PG 2.5 sports a sleek black base, accented by subtle hits of photo blue throughout.

Brandon Richard2879 days ago
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nike pg 2.5 fresno st bulldogs release date bq8453 600 pair
Sneakers

Paul George's Alma Mater Inspires the Latest PG 2.5

The latest colorway of the Nike PG 2.5 is inspired Paul George's alma mater. The Fresno State Bulldogs-inspired pair sports a red upper, dark obsidian accents, and an official logo on the right tongue.

Mike DeStefano2883 days ago

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