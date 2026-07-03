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Brand Aces Nike Air Max Penny 1 Custom
Sneakers

Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes

Penny Hardaway has partnered with Brand ACES to create a 1-of-1 Nike Air Max Penny 1 colorway. Click here for an exclusive look at the sneaker.

Victor Deng1230 days ago
Nike Air Penny 2 Faded Spruce Release Date DV3465-001 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Air Penny 2 'Faded Spruce' Debuts This Month

Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Penny 2 is set to release in an all-new 'Faded Spruce' colorway, a patina-like style that pairs black and green together on the upper.

Brandon Richard1288 days ago
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 Sail DM9132-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Social Status' Next Nike Air Penny 2 Collab Drops in November

Social Status is collaborating on the Nike Air Penny 2 sneaker in two colorways (DM9132-001 &amp; DM9132-100) in 2022. Find the release date, images, &amp; more here.

Riley Jones1365 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Black Total Orange White Release Date 685153 002 Profile
Sneakers

The 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Debuts This Summer

Perhaps a nod to Penny Hardaway's forgotten days as a member of the Phoenix Suns, the 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 features vibrant orange accents on a mostly black and white sneaker.

Brandon Richard2912 days ago
Nike Air Penny 4 Orlando Release Date Profile 864018 100
Sneakers

The Original 'Orlando' Nike Air Penny 4 Is Available Now

See original images of the OG "Orlando" Nike Air Penny 4 retro.

Brandon Richard3439 days ago
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nike air penny 2 "miami heat"
Sneakers

The "Miami Heat" Air Penny 2 is Back

Relive Penny's Heat days once again.

Brendan Dunne3781 days ago
Sneakers

Next Year Is Going to Be Great for Penny Hardaway Fans

The return of the Penny 2.

Brendan Dunne3871 days ago
Sneakers

The Nike Air Penny 2 Is Coming Back Next Year

It's been too long.

Brendan Dunne3967 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Penny 6 Set To Release in 2015

With so many sneakerheads questioning whether or not we'd see an official new Penny sig, it looks like we have our answer today.

Brandon Richard4247 days ago
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Sneakers

Another Look at the 'University Red' Nike Air Max Penny For Black Friday

Black Friday is stacked with notable must-haves, including this new colorway of the Penny I.

Sole Collector4251 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny 1s in University Red Releasing Next Month

Nike Air Max Penny 1s in university red are releasing for Black Friday.

Brendan Dunne4277 days ago
Sneakers

The Nike Air Penny By The Numbers

Before LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the Nike Penny Hardaway signature series was one of the most popular lines to follow.

Sole Collector4389 days ago
Sneakers

Unboxed: Nike Shooting Stars Pack

This weekend, Nike celebrates the launch of the new Lil' Penny Posite with the highly anticipated Shooting Stars Pack.

Brandon Richard4447 days ago
Sneakers

News // Chris Rock & Penny Hardaway to Reunite on Bottom Line Sports Show

From 1994 to 1998, comedian Chris Rock was the voice behind Lil' Penny, a pint-sized puppet who was the alter ego to All-Star point guard Anfernee "Penny Hardaway" in a series of Nike commercials.

Brandon Richard5211 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike x Sole Collector "Penny Signature Pack" : Air Penny I

With a few more surprises still on the way, check out our Las Vegas exclusive Nike x Sole Collector Air Penny I ahead.

Sole Collector5391 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Foamposite One - Dark Neon Royal/White-Black - New Images

Yet another detailed look at next year's release of the "Penny" Air Foamposite One.

Sole Collector5720 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Foamposite One - "Pewter" New Images

Detailed look at the highly anticipated "Pewter" Nike Air Foamposite One. Expected to release early 2011.

Sole Collector5735 days ago

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