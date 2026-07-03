Nike-Oceania

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The One Line Lateral
Sneakers

Nike's Rare One Line 'Bootleg' Sneaker Is Up for Auction

A pair of the historic One Line running shoe, a knockoff version of the Nike Oceania running shoe that was made by Nike itself, is available for auction.

Victor Deng1562 days ago

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