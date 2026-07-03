Nike Lebron Soldier 1

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Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 25 Straight Early Release Date AO20880 400
Sneakers

The '25 Straight' Nike LeBron Soldier 1 Is Releasing Early in Cleveland

The '25 Straight' Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 will release early in Cleveland on May 5, 2018 for $150.

Brandon Richard2996 days ago
Nike LeBron Soldier 1 Retro 25 Straight Release Date Main
Sneakers

LeBron James' Sneakers From First Legendary Playoff Performance Are Coming Back

Nike's first ever LeBron Soldier 1 retro pays homage to LeBron James' performance in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals.

Brandon Richard3026 days ago

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