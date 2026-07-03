Nike Lebron 8 V2

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Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Graffiti 2021 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

Nike Surprisingly Releases the 'Graffiti' LeBron 8

The 'Graffiti' Nike LeBron 8 V/2 will be the first sneaker released as part of the 2021 LeBron Watch program. Click for official photos and release information.

Brandon Richard2001 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Hardwood Classics Sample

A rarely seen sample colorway of the second generation Nike LeBron 8.

Brandon Richard5160 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Swin Cash PE Review by MySoleToKeep

A look at the LeBron 8 V/2 PE that All-Star MVP Swin Cash wore with the Seattle Storm last year.

Brandon Richard5225 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Diana Taurasi Away PE Review by MySoleToKeep

After reviewing Diana Taurasi's 'Home' Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Player Exclusive, GotKickz from MySoleToKeep is back again with a closer look at her 'Away' PE.

Brandon Richard5226 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Breast Cancer Awareness Review by MySoleToKeep

Dubbed "Think Pink," this LeBron 8 V/2 sample was worn by Diana Taurasi and Swin Cash during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Brandon Richard5229 days ago
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Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Diana Taurasi Home PE Review by MySoleToKeep

A look at the LeBron Player Exclusives that Diana wore with the Mercury last season.

Brandon Richard5230 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Diana Taurasi All-Star PE Review by MySoleToKeep

Before LeBron James laced up the orange-based "Galaxy" Nike LeBron 9 in this year's NBA All-Star Game, the ladies of the WNBA made orange their official All-Star Game color in 2011.

Brandon Richard5232 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Swin Cash Player Exclusive

A look at Swin Cash's exclusive footwear during her time spent with the Seattle Storm.

Sole Collector5252 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Miami Nights - Unreleased Sample

Reaching into the vault yet again, Jason Petrie recently took to Twitter to give us a look at a never before seen version of the "Miami Nights" LeBron 8 V/2.

Sole Collector5289 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - SVSM - Unreleased Sample

Another unreleased LeBron 8 sample surfaces on the web. This time, in the coveted SVSM color scheme.

Sole Collector5387 days ago
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Sneaker Watch: Goodman League vs. Melo League

Durant upstages all-star trio with 59-point performance.

Brandon Richard5434 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Swin Cash Home PE

Swin Cash was also treated to an exclusive colorway of the LeBron 8 V/2 to get the 2011 WNBA season going.

Sole Collector5519 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Diana Taurasi Away PE

Diana Taurasi kicks off the 2011 WNBA season in a player exclusive colorway of the LeBron 8 V/2.

Sole Collector5519 days ago
Sneakers

Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - King James Shooting Stars - New Images

One of our loyal Sole Collector Forum members gives us an exclusive look at the LeBron 8 V/2 worn in the King James Shooting Stars Classic.

Sole Collector5544 days ago
Sneakers

First Look: Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low - 'Metallic Silver'

We get our first look at the third colorway to surface of the upcoming Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low.

Sole Collector5573 days ago
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Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - King James Shooting Stars PE

We're hit with our first look at this season's 'Shooting Stars' Nike LeBron 8 V/2. Made exclusively for the King's AAU basketball squad.

Sole Collector5576 days ago
Sneakers

Closer Look: Nike LeBron 8 V/2 - Miami Heat Away PE

DJ CK gives us a closer look at what King James wore last night as the Miami Heat fell short to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sole Collector5588 days ago

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