Nike KD 19

The Nike KD 19 was officially unveiled on March 2026, when Kevin Durant debuted his 19th signature model on court against the Los Angeles Lakers. It's key design element that’s both visual and functional is the TPU “dagger” that runs along the upper. It’s made using a dual-injection process, the first of which creates heel and midfoot lockdown, while the second gives it its distinctive shape. Additional performance features include a returning full-length Zoom Strobel that debuted in the KD12, a Cushion 3.0 midsole, 3D-molded sock liner, textile tongue, and a midfoot shank. The outsole uses a traction pattern comprised of the numbers 35 and 7 to represent his jersey numbers.

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