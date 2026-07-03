Nike KD 12

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Nike Basketball Unveils All-Star Weekend 2020 Colorways

A complete rundown of Nike Basketball's All-Star Weekend 2020 releases including signature sneakers for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and more.

Riley Jones2368 days ago
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Nike Confirms Release Date for the 'Aunt Pearl' KD 12

A first look and release date details for the upcoming 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 12 on Kevin Durant's signature sneaker.

Riley Jones2409 days ago
Enspire x Nike KD 12 White Release Date Profile
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Kevin Durant Taps Childhood Friend's Brand for Sneaker Collaboration

Founded by Kevin Durant's best friend, Enspire Streetwear links up with Nike to release a KD 12 collaboration.

Brandon Richard2413 days ago
Nike KD 12 Blue Gaze Release Date AR4229 400 Profile
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This Upcoming Nike KD 12 Is 'Ice' Cold

The 'Ice' Nike KD 12, featuring a frosty blue execution, is set to release on November 1.

Brandon Richard2469 days ago
Nike KD 12 NRG 'White/Black/Wolf Grey' CK1197 101 (Pair)
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Nike Tones Down the Zoom KD 12

The release date and details for the 'White/Black/Wolf Grey' colorway of the Nike Zoom KD 12, Kevin Durant's 12th signature sneaker with the brand.

Riley Jones2550 days ago
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Mike DeStefano2558 days ago
Nike KD 12 Black/Cement AR4230 002 Pair
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These KD 12s Match Kevin Durant's New Brooklyn Nets Uniform

The Nike Zoom KD 12 has surfaced in a brand new 'Black/Cement' colorway to perfectly match Kevin Durant's new Brooklyn Nets uniform. Get a detailed look here.

Mike DeStefano2561 days ago
Nike KD 12 'EYBL' Multi Color CK1201 900 (Pair)
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A Third 'EYBL' Nike Zoom KD 12 Colorway Surfaces

For the 2019 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, participants are being laced up in a special 'EYBL' colorway of the Nike KD 12.

Brandon Richard2562 days ago
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Mike DeStefano2670 days ago
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Nike Zoom KD 12 'Black/Pure Platinum White' AR4229 001 (Tongue)
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Nike Officially Unveils the KD 12

The release date and details for Kevin Durant's new signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom KD 12, in a 'Black/Pure Platinum-White' colorway.

Riley Jones2681 days ago
Nike KD 12
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Kevin Durant Previews the '90s Kid' Nike KD 12

Kevin Durant teased the upcoming '90s Kid' colorway of his KD 12 signature model on Instagram saying that the shoe is 'on the way.'

Mike DeStefano2681 days ago
Don C
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Is Don C Working on the KD 12?

Don C recently teased that he was working on the upcoming Nike KD 12 during an episode of ESPN+ program 'The Boardroom.'

Mike DeStefano2713 days ago

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