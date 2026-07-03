Nike KD 11

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Nike KD 11 'Just Do It' AO2604 007 Pair
Sneakers

Kevin Durant's Signature Model Gets the 'Just Do It' Treatment

Photos have surfaced of a 'Just Do It' colorway of the Nike KD 11. The pair covers a black upper in a bright red and blue splatter print.

Mike DeStefano2729 days ago
Nike Air Max Deluxe AJ7831 301
Sneakers

The Best Deals From Nike's Winter Clearance Sale

A list of the 15 best sneakers on sale right now as a part of Nike's 2019 winter clearance event.

Mike DeStefano2732 days ago
Nike BHM 2019 LeBron 16
Sneakers

Nike Reveals Its Black History Month 2019 Collection

Nike unveils its full 2019 Black History Month collection featuring new 'Equality' LeBron James sneakers, Air Jordans, and more.

Mike DeStefano2739 days ago
psg air jordan 1 high og ar3254 001 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete breakdown of this week's best sneaker releases featuring pairs like the 'PSG' Air Jordan I, 'Skeletal Force' Nike Air Force 1 Low, and more.

Mike DeStefano2817 days ago
NikeID NBA Opening Week PEs
Sneakers

Nike Players Designed Their Own Sneakers for NBA Opening Week

Nike gave nine players the opportunity their own unique Nike iD to wear for NBA's 2018-19 regular season opening week.

Mike DeStefano2832 days ago
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Nike KD 11 'Michigan'
Sneakers

New KD 11s in Michigan Colors

Kevin Durant's eleventh signature sneaker is set to release in a 'Michigan-inspired' colorway. Preview the new colorway here.

Michael Conway2835 days ago
nike kd 11 pe seattle blends yellow
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates KD's Return to Seattle with Two PEs

Nike is celebrating Kevin Durant's return to Seattle with special player's exclusive sneakers that pay homage to the green and yellow of the former team.

Michael Conway2842 days ago
Nike KD 11 'Gold Splatter' AO2604 901 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Gold Splatter' KD 11s Coming Soon

The Nike KD 11 is set to release in a 'Gold Splatter' colorway. The pair sports a grey Flyknit upper, black overlays, a marbled midsole, and gold splatters.

Mike DeStefano2853 days ago
Nike KD 11 'Warriors' (Pair)
Sneakers

Customize Your Own Pair of Nike KD 11s

The Nike KD 11 is now available to be customized on Nike iD. Options include five different colors for the Flyknit upper, metallic gold and silver detailing, gum outsoles, and more.

Mike DeStefano2881 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Raptors' AQ3816 056 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A list of this week's most important sneaker releases featuring new pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas. Drops include the 'Raptors' Air Jordan IV, Pharrell x Adidas 'SOLARHU' pack, and more.

Mike DeStefano2894 days ago
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Nike KD 11 'Academy'
Sneakers

First Look at 'The Academy' Nike KD 11

Nike made a special pair of Kevin Durant's KD 11 sneakers for its 2018 The Academy camp in Los Angeles. Get a first look at the shoes here and find out release date details.

Riley Jones2898 days ago
Nike KD 11 Performance Review
Sneakers

Nike KD 11 Performance Review

Find out now the Nike KD 11 holds up on court in this performance review.

Zac Dubasik2906 days ago
Nike Zoom KD 11 EP Blue Release Date AO2605 900 Main
Sneakers

The 'Paranoid' Nike KD 11 Is Available Now

The Warriors-inspired Nike Zoom KD 11 EP is one of two colorways of Golden State superstar Kevin Durant's new signature sneaker expected to release sometime in June 2018.

Brandon Richard2922 days ago
Vogue x Air Jordan 1 Zip AWOK Sail Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring new pairs from brands like Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand, Reebok, Concepts, Vogue, and more.

Mike DeStefano2922 days ago

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