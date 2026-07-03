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Nike KD 18 'Black Label'
Sneakers

The First Nike KD 18 Release Is Limited to 1,988 Pairs

The 'Black Label' Nike KD 18 releases next week.

Victor Deng526 days ago
Nike KD 18 Mockup
Sneakers

Kevin Durant's 18th Nike Signature Shoe to Debut in 2025

An early rendering of the Nike KD 18 has emerged.

Victor Deng648 days ago
Two different styles of Nike sneakers with intricate designs
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Producer Series' Nike KD 17 Collection

Featuring colorways inspired by Bink!, Metro Boomin, and Alchemist.

Victor Deng784 days ago
A pair of white high-top sneakers with orange accents and swirled patterns on an orange background
Sneakers

Official Look at the Nike KD 17

Kevin Durant's next signature shoe is expected to drop soon.

Brendan Dunne816 days ago
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Wanda' Nike KD 16

New colorway inspired by "The real MVP."

Victor Deng1000 days ago
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Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 3

Honoring Kevin Durant's late aunt.

Victor Deng1036 days ago
Nike KD 16 XVI Aunt Pearl Release Date FN4929-600
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 16

The latest sneaker tribute for Kevin Durant's late aunt.

Victor Deng1058 days ago
Nike KD 7 White Gold Release Date DZ3009-100
Sneakers

Release Details for the 'White and Gold' Nike KD 3 Announced

A new colorway joins the first wave of Kevin Durant retros.

Brandon Richard1058 days ago
Nike KD 16 Preview Kevin Durant NBA Playoffs
Sneakers

Kevin Durant Previews Next Signature Shoe With Nike

Kevin Durant has previewed his next signature basketball shoe, the Nike KD 16, ahead of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Click here for a first look and the release info.

Victor Deng1189 days ago
Nike KD 3 Retro 'All-Star' DV0835 600 Pair
Sneakers

'All-Star' Nike KD 3 Retro Releases In February

Kevin Durant's Nike KD 3 'All-Star' sneaker from 2011 is returning in February 2023. Click here for an official look at the re-issue and the release info.

Victor Deng1266 days ago
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Best New Sneaker Designs 2022 Lead
Sneakers

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2022

From the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra to the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, these are the best new sneaker designs of 2022, so far.

Brendan Dunne1320 days ago
Nike KD 15 'Aunt Pearl' Pair
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 15

Kevin Durant will once again pay tribute to his late Aunt Pearl with a special pink colorway of his Nike KD 15 coming soon. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1462 days ago
Tyler Herro Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers in the NBA Playoffs So Far

From the 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 Protro to the Air Jordan 13 'Oregon' PE, here are the best sneakers worn by the players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far.

Victor Deng1512 days ago
Nike KD 15 DC1975 001 Pair
Sneakers

Kevin Durant's Next Signature Nike Shoe Officially Unveiled

Official images of Kevin Durant's next signature shoe, the Nike KD 15, have emerged. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe and its release info.

Victor Deng1551 days ago

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