Nike Hyperposite

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Sneakers

Nike Hyperposite 2s Are Still On Their Way

New colorways surfacing suggest that the Nike Hyperposite 2 is ready for a release.

Brendan Dunne4207 days ago
Sneakers

Up Close: LaMarcus Aldridge's Nike HyperPosite PE

The Blazers' star forward has worn the HyperPosite for two seasons now. Is this his best colorway yet?

Sole Collector4462 days ago
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Sneakers

KNOW YOUR TECH: Nike Hyperposite

KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.

Riley Jones4662 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Fall 2012

The Hyperposite combines a Foamposite upper with Hyperfuse composite construction and 360-Max Air cushioning.

Brandon Richard5209 days ago

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