Nike Free Trainer 3.0

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Sneakers

Sneakerheads Will Want to Work Out in This New Nike Free Trainer

The Nike Free Trainer 3.0 V4 looks to change the way athletes move. Find out more details here.

Riley Jones4034 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Free Trainer 3.0 Mid Shield

Nike introduces the Free Trainer 3.0 Mid Shield, a new trainer combining natural motion capabilities with water-resistant Shield technology.

Brennan Williams4700 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Free Trainer 3.0 - Anderson "The Spider" Silva

Nike presents a limited edition Free Trainer 3.0 for MMA legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva.

Brennan Williams4755 days ago
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