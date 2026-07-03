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Nike FlyEase helps people with disabilities put on their sneakers. The story behind the technology goes back to Kizik footwear. We spoke to Skip Lei about it.Matt Welty
Here are Complex’s picks for the best new sneakers of 2021, including designs from Yeezy, Salehe Bembury x New Balance, Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas, & Jordan.Matt Welty
From additions to the Yeezy line with the 450, to Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant signatures, these are the best new sneaker designs of the year, so far.Brendan Dunne
The release of the new Go FlyEase felt more exclusive than inclusive. Now, disabled people are voicing their concerns with how the sneaker was handled.Brendan Dunne