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A Timeline of Nike Black History Month Shoes

For years, Nike has celebrated excellence in sports with collections of footwear and apparel as part of Black History Month.

SoleCollector3833 days ago
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#SoleWatch: The Best Black History Month Sneakers Worn for MLK Day

Players around the league pay tribute to a hero.

Brandon Richard4196 days ago
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Nike Sportswear's 'Black History Month' Collection for 2015

Along with pieces for Nike's Soccer and Skateboarding ranges.

Brandon Richard4209 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand's 'Black History Month' Collection for 2015

Jordan Brand officially unveils their 2015 Black History Month Collection.

Sole Collector4209 days ago
Sneakers

First Look: 'Black History Month' Air Jordan 1 for 2015

For the third-straight year, the Air Jordan 1 will be part of Nike's Black History Month footwear collection.

Brandon Richard4248 days ago
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First Look: Nike KD 7 'BHM'

If tradition holds true, we’ll see Nike Basketball’s next Black History Month collection hit retail sometime around mid-January.

Brandon Richard4266 days ago
Sneakers

Alternate 'BHM' Nike Kobe 8

Though the Kobe 8 wasn't included in the retail Nike Basketball Black History Month lineup, several versions of the celebratory sneaker were created.

Brandon Richard4530 days ago
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A Closer Look at the BHM Nike Kobe 8

We're not exactly sure why the Kobe 8 didn't make the cut for Nike Basketball's 2014 BHM Collection.

Brandon Richard4538 days ago
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Jordan Brand Black History Month 2014 Apparel Releasing at Eastbay

Celebrating sport royalty and some of the world's greatest athletes.

Brandon Richard4550 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Zoom HyperRev & Crusader for Black History Month

In today's MLK Day NBA games, look for Nike's non-signature athletes to laces up special 'BHM' colorways of the Zoom HyperRev and Crusader.

Brandon Richard4561 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Zoom HyperRev & Crusader for Black History Month

In today's MLK Day NBA games, look for Nike's non-signature athletes to laces up special 'BHM' colorways of the Zoom HyperRev and Crusader.

Brandon Richard4561 days ago
Sneakers

Dunk Low SB Premium Skates Into Nike 2014 BHM Collection

Last, but not least, Nike Skateboarding enters the Black History Month equations with an all-new twist on the Dunk Low Premium.

Brandon Richard4566 days ago
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 2014 Nike BHM Women's Collection

Celebrating female excellence in sport, Nike unveils its 2014 Black History Month footwear and apparel collection for women.

Brandon Richard4566 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan & Nike Sportswear Introduce Lifestyle 2014 BHM Collection

For off-court style, Jordan Brand and Nike Sportswear introduce the casual 2014 Black History Month Collection.

Brandon Richard4566 days ago
Sneakers

Nike & Jordan Officially Unveil 2014 BHM Collection for LeBron, KD & Melo

For the fourth-straight year, Nike honors Black History Month with a collection of footwear and apparel for athletes with an unwavering dedication to achieving success at the highest level.

Brandon Richard4566 days ago
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The Nike KD 6 'BHM' in Detail

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming KD 6 for Nike Basketball's Black History Month Collection.

Brandon Richard4568 days ago

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