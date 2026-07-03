Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt

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Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt 'Cool Grey' AA2888 002 (Pair)
Sneakers

Dennis Rodman Nikes Cool Down in Grey

Official images for Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt 'Cool Grey.'

Mike DeStefano3272 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt New Colorways
Sneakers

New Colorways for Dennis Rodman's Retro Nikes

Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt is releaing in "Cool Grey" and "Dark Stucco" colorways during Fall 2017.

Brandon Richard3288 days ago
Pigalle x NikeLab Air Shake NDestrukt
Sneakers

Pigalle and NikeLab Team Up on Air Shake NDestrukts

The Pigalle x NikeLab Air Shake NDestrukt is scheduled to release on June 19.

Amir Ismael3322 days ago
Blue Jay Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt
Sneakers

Nike Quietly Releases More Dennis Rodman Sneakers

The 'Blue Jay' Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt quietly released.

Brendan Dunne3329 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Mint Green Teal Release Date Top
Sneakers

The Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Is Fresh in Mint Green

Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt releasing in mint green.

Brandon Richard3337 days ago
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Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt 880869 102 White Navy
Sneakers

Another Dennis Rodman Nike Original Returns

Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt returns in a white and navy colorway.

Brendan Dunne3348 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Royal Blue Release Date
Sneakers

Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Surfaces in Pistons Blue

Dennis Rodman's Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt surfaces in Pistons blue.

Brandon Richard3355 days ago
Nike Air Shake NDestrukt "Triple White"
Sneakers

More 'Triple White' Nike Basketball Sneakers Are Releasing

An official look at the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt "Triple White"

Amir Ismael3363 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Easter Blue Release Date Profile 943020 400
Sneakers

Dennis Rodman's Old Sneaker Dyed for Easter

The first ever holiday-inspired colorway of Dennis Rodman's Nike sneaker.

Brandon Richard3382 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt All White Red Leather Release Date
Sneakers

More Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Colorways Are On the Way

Two more colorways of the Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt surface ahead of the official launch.

Brandon Richard3395 days ago
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Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt Bulls Profile Release Date
Sneakers

Dennis Rodman's Nikes Are Ready to Break the Rules Again

Dennis Rodman's Nike signature sneaker is making a comeback in April.

Brandon Richard3396 days ago
Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt 2017 Retro Bulls
Sneakers

Dennis Rodman's Best Nike Shoe Is Coming Back

The Nike Air Shake NDestrukt will retro in 2017.

Brendan Dunne3540 days ago

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