Nike Air Penny

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Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lester Middle School Release Date FN6884-100 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Air Penny 1 References Penny Hardaway's Lester Middle School

An upcoming retro of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 features a black and yellow color scheme inspired by Lester Middle School, where Hardaway played and once coached.

Brendan Dunne1155 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Photon Dust Release DX5801-001 Profile
Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Gets a Clean Makeover

The 'Photon Dust' Nike Air Max Penny 1, a new addition to the model's lineup, blends a tasteful array of white and creams on the classic hoop shoe.

Brandon Richard1422 days ago
Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Release Date DM9132 001 Pair
Sneakers

Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Releasing in 2022

Next year's run of Air Penny retros will include a collaboration version of his second signature model done by longtime Nike partner Stussy.

Brendan Dunne1437 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Black Total Orange White Release Date 685153 002 Profile
Sneakers

The 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Debuts This Summer

Perhaps a nod to Penny Hardaway's forgotten days as a member of the Phoenix Suns, the 'Total Orange' Nike Air Max Penny 1 features vibrant orange accents on a mostly black and white sneaker.

Brandon Richard2912 days ago
Sneakers

Penny 4s Are Coming Back in Old and New Colors

"Orlando" and "Copper" Pennys in 2017.

Riley Jones3671 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Just Released These Penny 2s

Heads up to all the Penny Hardaway fans out there.

Brendan Dunne3706 days ago
Nike Penny 2 Lilac
Sneakers

Nike's Lilac Penny 2s Surface

Available now.

Brendan Dunne3734 days ago
Sneakers

Another Retro for Penny Hardaway Fans

In Orlando Magic colors, of course.

Brendan Dunne3739 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Pinnacle" Jordan IVs, Highsnobiety x adidas Ultra Boosts, and more.

Riley Jones3753 days ago
Sneakers

A Surprise Pair of Penny Sneakers

"Urban Lilac" retros just surfaced.

Brendan Dunne3761 days ago
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Sneakers

The Next Nike Air Penny 2 Has a Release Date

These look familiar.

Brendan Dunne3768 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Dunk From Above" Jordan IVs, adidas NMDs in all colors and sizes, and much more.

Riley Jones3774 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Nike Air Penny 2 Is Releasing in a Miami Heat Colorway

The Nike Air Penny 2 returns in a Miami Heat colorway in January.

Amir Ismael3841 days ago

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