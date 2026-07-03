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'Wheat' Nike Air Monarch
Sneakers

'Wheat' Nike Air Monarchs Are Releasing Soon

Here's a detailed look at the 'Wheat' Air Monarch.

Victor Deng366 days ago
Nike Air Monarch 4 'Father's Day 2019' AV6676 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Dressed Its 'Dad Shoe' Like a Dad

A new colorway of the Nike Air Monarch 4 has surfaced to celebrate Father's Day 2019. The pair is dressed in the stereotypical 'dad outfit.'

Mike DeStefano2600 days ago
Martine Rose x Nike Air Monarch Collection 4
Sneakers

Martine Rose Reimagined the Nike Air Monarch

Nike has officially unveiled its upcoming collaboration with London-based designer Martine Rose. Her Air Monarch features size 18 uppers atop size 9 soles.

Mike DeStefano2776 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno 'Gunsmoke/Natural Heather/University Red' Release Date
Sneakers

Smoky Shades on New M2K Teknos

Nike's newest dad sneaker, the Nike M2K Tekno is seen in a new combination of Gunsmoke, Natural Heather, and University Red on a forthcoming colorway.

Michael Conway2790 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno 'Metallic Silver' BQ3378 001 Release Date
Sneakers

Nike's Releasing Reflective M2K Teknos

Nike's newest colorway for the M2K Tekno takes on hits of reflective silver and infrared throughout the sneaker's upper and is finished off with marbled soles.

Michael Conway2811 days ago
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nike wmns m2k tekno olive brown
Sneakers

The M2K Tekno Gets Ready for Fall with New Colorway

The Nike M2K Tekno is a women's exclusive sneaker that features a new 'Olive' colorway that also includes hits of 'Yukon Brown' and 'Volt' for the Fall.

Michael Conway2846 days ago
Nike Air Monarch 4
Sneakers

These Are the Most Expensive Air Monarchs Ever

London-based designer Martine Rose will bring fashionable style to the Nike Air Monarch, the collaboration expected to release in October 2018.

Brandon Richard2850 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno 'White/Pure Platinum' AV4789 101 (Pair)
Sneakers

Is This the Most Dad-Friendly Pair of Nike M2K Teknos?

The Nike M2K Tekno has released in a 'White/Pure Platinum' colorway. The simple take on the chunky model sports a tonal mesh upper, leather overlays, and subtle hits of grey.

Mike DeStefano2859 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Monarch Cactus Dad Custom by Kreative
Sneakers

Nike Air Monarchs Given Custom Travis Scott 'Cactus Jack' Treatment

Taking cues from the popular Jordan collaboration by Travis Scott, Kreative Custom Kicks unveils the 'Cactus Dad' Nike Air Monarch, styled in the colors of the Houston Oilers.

Brandon Richard2945 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno WMNS 'Phantom/Oil Grey/Matte Silver/Hyper Crimson' AO3108 001 (Lateral)
Sneakers

The Nike M2K Tekno Was Almost a Women's-Only Sneaker

Nike's anticipated M2K Tekno 'dad shoe' was almost a women's-only sneaker. Find out the story behind the design here.

Riley Jones3003 days ago
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Nike Logo
Sneakers

Exploring Streetwear's Obsession With the Nike Air Monarch IV

A look at how the dad-approved sneaker became a favorite among streetwear fans.

Joshua Espinoza3005 days ago
Pete Carroll
Sneakers

Pete Carroll Is Still Trolling Kanye West's Sneakers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll trolls Kanye West over Adidas Yeezy 500s.

Riley Jones3010 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno WMNS 'Black/Black/Phantom/Volt' AO3108 002 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike's Updated Monarch Gets Another Color Next Month

The release date and details for Nike's M2K Tekno 'dad shoe' in 'Black/Black/Phantom/Volt.'

Riley Jones3012 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno WMNS 'Phantom/Oil Grey/Matte Silver/Hyper Crimson' AO3108 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike's Updated Monarch Is Dropping Sooner Than Expected

Nike's updated Air Monarch dad shoe known as the Nike M2K Tekno releases in a women's-exclusive colorway soon. Find out the release date here.

Riley Jones3018 days ago
Nike M2K Tekno 'Black/Black/Off White/Obsidian' AV4789 002
Sneakers

Nike's Updated Monarch Is Way More Expensive

The sneaker release date for the Nike's Air Monarch IV update known as the M2K Tekno.

Riley Jones3026 days ago
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'Simpsons' Assassin Sneaker Nike Air Monarch by Mache Customs
Sneakers

Homer Simpson's Favorite Sneakers Have Been Brought to Life

Mache Customs has designed a Nike Air Monarch that resembles the 'Assassins' sneakers from a classic episode of 'The Simpsons.'

Mike DeStefano3055 days ago

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