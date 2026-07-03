Nike Air Max Hyperposite

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Chris Bosh's Best Hyperposite PEs

We celebrate CB's birthday today with a look at his most memorable Hyperposite PEs by Nike Basketball.

SoleCollector4498 days ago
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The 10 Best Nike Air Max Hyperposite Releases

We look back at what's become one of Nike Basketball's most successful non-signature models yet.

Sole Collector4498 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite 'All-Star' for Anthony Davis

With Kobe sidelined by injury, Anthony Davis was named as his replacement for the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

Brandon Richard4536 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Hyper Blue/Obsidian-Total Crimson

Last season's Air Max Hyperposite by Nike Basketball continues to make noise well into this year with this all new graphic-covered pair now on the way.

Sole Collector4694 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date // Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Raspberry Red

One of several upcoming looks for the Max Hyperposite is finally hit with a release date.

Sole Collector4718 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Tropical Teal

Tropical teal continues to takeover with this all new upcoming Air Max Hyperposite also sporting the vibrant hue.

Sole Collector4740 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Red Plum

A vibrant "Red Plum" tone takes over the popular Air Max Hyperposite by Nike Basketball for the summer.

Sole Collector4756 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Blue/Yellow

This fall, the Nike Air Max Hyperposite will be hitting retail in this Entourage-like colorway.

Brandon Richard4800 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Area 72

Nike Basketball rounds out this year's All-Star footwear collection with an unexpected release of this "Area 72" Air Max Hyperposite.

Sole Collector4892 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Brown/Mandarin

Hitting select accounts tomorrow is this one of a kind colorway of the Air Max Hyperposite featuring a unique brown-based look.

Sole Collector4987 days ago
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Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Dark Obsidian/Dynamic Blue

One of the most impressive non-signature Nike Basketball shoes in the Air Max Hyperposite continues its takeover with this blue-based colorway recently hitting select accounts.

Sole Collector4988 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date // Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Statue of Liberty

One of the most iconic U.S national monuments is celebrated by Nike Basketball with the Air Max Hyperposite on its way in a color scheme inspired by Lady Liberty.

Sole Collector5006 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Hyperposite - Chris Bosh 'Away' PE

This season, Chris Bosh will be one of the post players wearing Player Exclusive colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperposite.

Brandon Richard5024 days ago

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