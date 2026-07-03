Nike Air Bakin

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'Varsity Red' Nike Air Bakin
Sneakers

First Look at the 2026 'Varsity Red' Nike Air Bakin

The 'Varsity Red' Nike Air Bakin returns this fall.

Victor Deng45 days ago
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Spring 2023 Collab
Sneakers

Supreme's Nike Air Bakin Collabs Drop This Week

Supreme confirms that multiple colorways of a Nike Air Bakin collaboration is releasing in March 2023. Click here for the official release details.

Riley Jones1236 days ago
nike air max ocean bliss
Sneakers

Petition Calls for Nike to Recall Air Maxes With 'Offensive' Branding

A petition is calling for Nike to recall the Air Max 270 because it features an 'offensive' logo similar to 'Allah' in Arabic.

Mike DeStefano2727 days ago
Nike Air Bakin Jeffrey Campbell
Sneakers

This Tim Hardaway Nike Rip-Off Is Ridiculous

The Nike Air Bakin' gets turned into a pair of women's wedge shoes.

Brendan Dunne3528 days ago
Sneakers

A Detailed Look at the 'Blackout' Nike Air Bakin

The Nike Air Bakin' is set to drop its latest colorway later this week.

Sole Collector4384 days ago
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Nike Air Bakin Fit for Run TMC

Before he teamed up with 'Zo in South Beach, Tim Hardaway was part of the high-octane trio known as Run TMC in Golden State.

Brandon Richard4433 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date: Nike Air Bakin 'Blackout'

Back on shelves this year, the Nike Air Bakin will soon arrive in a stealthy all-black colorway.

Brandon Richard4434 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Bakin 'Turbo Green' Releasing at Eastbay

The classic 90s basketball shoe drops in an all-new colorway this week.

Brandon Richard4460 days ago
Sneakers

Detailed Look At The Black/Red Air Bakin by Nike

The classic Air Bakin made popular by Tim Hardaway during his days with the Heat returns this month in original form.

Sole Collector4487 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date: Nike Air Bakin - Black/Grey-Green

The Nike Air Bakin, which makes its return to retail this weekend, will soon release in an all-new spring-friendly colorway.

Brandon Richard4489 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Bakin Back in Stock This Saturday

Last made available as a 'Ripstop' House of Hoops exclusive in 2011, one of Nike Basketball's biggest cult classics kicks off another round this weekend.

Brandon Richard4491 days ago
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Release Date: Nike Air Bakin - Navy/Blue-Silver

As you know, the Nike Air Bakin is set to return in April, with this new colorway hitting shelves at the end of the month.

Brandon Richard4502 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Bakin - Returning in 2014

Another '90s Nike Basketball classic in the Nike Air Bakin is set to make a return next year in a selection of both old and new colorways.

Sole Collector4676 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Bakin - "Ripstop" House of Hoops - New Images

Another look at the exclusive "Ripstop" Air Bakin that hit House of Hoops locations earlier this month.

Brandon Richard5420 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Bakin - "Ripstop" House of Hoops Release

Establishing a cult-like following since its original release in 1997, the Nike Air Bakin is returning to shelves this month in an all-new "Ripstop" make-up.

Brandon Richard5431 days ago
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