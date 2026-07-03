Nike Adapt BB

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Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Attempting to Trademark the Word 'Footware'

Nike is reportedly attempting to trademark the word 'footware' to describe any future products with technological elements similar to the Adapt BB.

Mike DeStefano2647 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Blue Snakeskin' CD6846 102 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A completes guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases including the Air Jordan XI Low 'Blue Snakeskin,' Nike Zoom GP retro, Nike Adapt BB, and more.

Mike DeStefano2649 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Dark Grey' AO2582 004 (Pair)
Sneakers

Another Colorway of the Nike Adapt BB Is Releasing

Nike is releasing another colorway of the self-lacing Adapt BB. Check out official release details for the upcoming 'Dark Grey' pair here.

Mike DeStefano2669 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Confirms Auto-Lacing Tech Is Coming to More Sneakers

Nike CEO Mark Parker announced that the auto-lacing Adapt technology will be integrated into more footwear categories in the future.

Mike DeStefano2674 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Technical Difficulties Are Plaguing the Nike Adapt BB

A software update for the app accompanying the Nike Adapt BB has been causing some technical difficulties for various customers.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
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Nike Adapt BB 8
Sneakers

Everything You Need to Know About the Nike Adapt BB

Nike senior design director Ross Klein breaks down the most important aspects of the Adapt BB.

Gerald Flores2710 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Black Infrared' 384664 060 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A detailed look at this weekend's best sneaker releases for 2019 NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and more.

Mike DeStefano2712 days ago
Nike MAG
Sneakers

Auto-Lacing Sneakers Are Not the Future

Nike is chasing down the reality of auto-lacing sneakers being part of everyday life, but this is why you'll never need to wear them.

Matt Welty2717 days ago
Nike NBA All Star 2019 Collection
Sneakers

Nike and Jordan Brand Unveil 2019 NBA All-Star Collections

The 2019 NBA All-Star Footwear Collection celebrates Charlotte and its various historical significances, with offerings from Nike, Nike Sportswear and Jordan.

Sole Collector2724 days ago
Jacques Slade on Full Size Run
Sneakers

How Jacques Slade Became the King of Unboxing Sneakers

YouTube star Jacques Slade joins Trinidad James, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty on Sole Collector's 'Full Size Run.'

Sole Collector2731 days ago
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Nike Adapt BB 6
Sneakers

The NBA Has Rules for Players Wearing Nike's Self-Lacing Sneaker

Nike has confirmed that the Nike Adapt BB has been approved by the NBA for wear during games—under certain conditions.

Mike DeStefano2739 days ago
Adidas N3xt L3v3l (No Chargers Promo)
Sneakers

Adidas Takes a Shot at Nike’s Self-Lacing Sneaker

In a promo for a restock of its own N3xt L3v3l shoe, Adidas takes a shot at Nike's self-lacing Adapt BB sneaker. See what the brand said here.

Riley Jones2739 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 'Black/White/Pure Platinum' AO2582 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

The Nike Adapt BB Is Available for Pre-Order

Nike's auto-lacing Adapt BB basketball sneaker is available now for pre-order.

Mike DeStefano2740 days ago
Nike Adapt BB 4
Sneakers

Nike's Auto-Lacing Basketball Sneaker Is Here

Nike unveils its new self-lacing basketball shoe, the Adapt BB. Find out more about its futuristic new auto-lacing sneaker featuring FitAdapt technology here.

Riley Jones2740 days ago

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