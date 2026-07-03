Nikan

Nikan is a content creator and streamer known within the gaming and streaming community for his content and personality. His real name is Nikan Nadim. He was born on October 17, 1996, in Toronto, Canada. He has built a following through his streaming presence and engagement with his audience. His FaZe Nikan YouTube channel has accumulated more than 1.3 million subscribers since he created it in 2012.

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