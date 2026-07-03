Nicole Perlman

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"Guardians of the Galaxy" Writer Nicole Perlman Is the First Woman to Write a Marvel Movie—You Should Know Her Name

The writer of Marvel's latest blockbuster discusses landing the job that made cinema history.

Tara Aquino4369 days ago

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